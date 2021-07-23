MØL Release Gorgeous Blackgaze Anthem ‘Photophobic,’ Announce Nuclear Blast Debut

Danish blackgaze standouts MØL have expanded their etherial subgenre yet again with the new song “Photophobic.” The track comes from their second album, DIORAMA, which will mark MØL’s Nuclear Blast debut.

MØL’s first album, JORD, may have been one of the most slept-on releases of the late 2010s, but the gorgeous blackgaze work got them mentioned in the same breath as Deafheaven, and ultimately, signed to one of metal’s most iconic labels.

The song begins with a deep resonance reminiscent of JORD before bursting out at its first chorus. From there, MØL continue to build the song’s atmosphere and character, creating a five-and-a-half minute ride of gorgeous twists and vicious turns.

"'Photophobic' is centered around denial and self-deception. Fear of exposure of one’s past", vocalist Kim Song Sternkopf explains. "The song encapsulates the dread of forcefully venturing through the painful but nonetheless important places of one self and your history.”

Nicolai Busse Bladt adds, “Writing our debut JORD seemed like the culmination of our first two EPs. We had achieved a sound and an approach to creating music that is distinctly ours. DIORAMA is both refinement and exploration. I wanted to refine our sound, melodies and compositions, but also push the boundaries of our music and explore new paths and things we haven’t done before. Our approach to music has never been restricted by any dogmas and we’re stalwart believers in eclecticism.“

Listen to “Photophobic” and check out the song’s lyrics below. MØL’s sophomore album will be released Nov. 5.

MØL - Photophobic (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

MØL, "Photophobic" Lyrics:

lift up your sun

obey your instincts

you flee, hide

in phasing flight a sheep, undone

portrayed in

meekness with your will

into

the endless night joy

itch

lower

than sorrow

behind

blind joy

hiss

lowered

and soured

denied

blind Into the night

Into the detriment

Into the light

coerce you

into the bright

flood me with

sentiment

into the light

I curse you abused by solace

drown in the bright

caroused with comfort

swallowed by night lift up your son

mocking the distance

to fly, unseen

out of slight through halls, unrung

carry your weakness

and your will

into the

endless night joy

Itch

lower

than sorrow

behind

blind joy

hiss

lowered

and soured

denied

blind feels like waves are soaring

it feels like lies are singing

I wish you would not notice

I wish you would not notice

lower

low

again

lower

low

again Into the night

Into the detriment

Into the light

coerce you

into the bright

flood me with

sentiment

into the light

I curse you into the light

I curse you abused by solace

(feels like waves are soaring)

drown in the light

caroused with comfort

(it feels like lies are singing)

swallowed by night swallowed by

swallowed by

swallowed by

light