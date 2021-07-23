MØL Release Gorgeous Blackgaze Anthem ‘Photophobic,’ Announce Nuclear Blast Debut
Danish blackgaze standouts MØL have expanded their etherial subgenre yet again with the new song “Photophobic.” The track comes from their second album, DIORAMA, which will mark MØL’s Nuclear Blast debut.
MØL’s first album, JORD, may have been one of the most slept-on releases of the late 2010s, but the gorgeous blackgaze work got them mentioned in the same breath as Deafheaven, and ultimately, signed to one of metal’s most iconic labels.
The song begins with a deep resonance reminiscent of JORD before bursting out at its first chorus. From there, MØL continue to build the song’s atmosphere and character, creating a five-and-a-half minute ride of gorgeous twists and vicious turns.
"'Photophobic' is centered around denial and self-deception. Fear of exposure of one’s past", vocalist Kim Song Sternkopf explains. "The song encapsulates the dread of forcefully venturing through the painful but nonetheless important places of one self and your history.”
Nicolai Busse Bladt adds, “Writing our debut JORD seemed like the culmination of our first two EPs. We had achieved a sound and an approach to creating music that is distinctly ours. DIORAMA is both refinement and exploration. I wanted to refine our sound, melodies and compositions, but also push the boundaries of our music and explore new paths and things we haven’t done before. Our approach to music has never been restricted by any dogmas and we’re stalwart believers in eclecticism.“
Listen to “Photophobic” and check out the song’s lyrics below. MØL’s sophomore album will be released Nov. 5.
MØL - Photophobic (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)
MØL, "Photophobic" Lyrics:
lift up your sun
obey your instincts
you flee, hide
in phasing flight
a sheep, undone
portrayed in
meekness with your will
into
the endless night
joy
itch
lower
than sorrow
behind
blind
joy
hiss
lowered
and soured
denied
blind
Into the night
Into the detriment
Into the light
coerce you
into the bright
flood me with
sentiment
into the light
I curse you
abused by solace
drown in the bright
caroused with comfort
swallowed by night
lift up your son
mocking the distance
to fly, unseen
out of slight
through halls, unrung
carry your weakness
and your will
into the
endless night
joy
Itch
lower
than sorrow
behind
blind
joy
hiss
lowered
and soured
denied
blind
feels like waves are soaring
it feels like lies are singing
I wish you would not notice
I wish you would not notice
lower
low
again
lower
low
again
Into the night
Into the detriment
Into the light
coerce you
into the bright
flood me with
sentiment
into the light
I curse you
into the light
I curse you
abused by solace
(feels like waves are soaring)
drown in the light
caroused with comfort
(it feels like lies are singing)
swallowed by night
swallowed by
swallowed by
swallowed by
light