Phil Campbell’s Sons to Continue Band, Announce Special Memorial Concerts

The sons of the late Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell have revealed that they intend to continue their family-centric band after the guitarist's death this past March. In addition, two upcoming festival appearances will now serve as memorial shows for the group.

After the end of Motorhead, Campbell started up Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons in 2016 with sons Todd, Dane and Tyla rounding out the group. They released their first self-titled EP in 2016, followed by 2018's full-length, The Age of Absurdity. That same year, they released an official cover of Hawkwind's "Silver Machine" for Record Store Day.

Campbell died on March 13 at the age of 64.

What the Sons of Phil Campbell Said About Continuing Their Career

In a post on their Facebook page, the Campbell siblings confirmed the future plans for their band.

The message reads as follows:

We originally had a number of live performances planned for 2026, and many of you have been wondering whether the band would continue without our dad.

While everything is still extremely raw for us right now, we’re pleased to confirm that we will be going ahead with two very special shows.

We’ll be headlining Chepstow Castle on August 22nd and Hella Rock Festival on September 5th. These shows will be dedicated as memorial concerts to celebrate the life of our dad, and it would mean a lot to us to see as many of you there as possible.

We’ll also have more shows to announce very soon.

About the Phil Campbell Tribute Shows

The Hella Rock Festival posted on their socials about their intent to shift the focus of this year's event into becoming more of a memorial show for the late Motorhead guitarist. The band was already booked to headline the festival, which is set for Sept. 5 at the HMV Empire in Coventry, England.

In a post, the festival notes, "We are beyond honoured to announce that Phil Campbell's Bastard Sons will be headlining Hella Rock Festival 2026. As many of you know, Phil Campbell was due to headline Hella Rock Festival this year alongside his sons. Since the news of Phil’s passing in March we’ve made it our duty to all his fans and Motorhead fans to make this day unforgettable."

They continue, "It is with deep respect and gratitude that we welcome Dane, Todd & Tyla now proudly carrying the name Phil Campbell’s Bastard Sons to headline the newly named Phil Campbell Stage."

It was also revealed in their post that Phil's guitar rig would be on display where fans could pay their respects. Tour backdrops from throughout Campbell's career will be showcased around the venue. And there will also be a fan memorial book where fans can share their memories and messages that will be presented to the Campbell family after the festival.

In addition, Motorhead beer will be available and classic Motorhead footage will be playing on the cinema screens during changeovers between sets.

READ MORE: Motorhead, Fans + Peers Pay Tribute to Phil Campbell

"This is more than a festival it’s a celebration of a life, a legacy and the music that brought us all together. Join us as we honour Phil Campbell the only way we know how ... LOUD. PROUD. AND UNFORGETTABLE," they concluded. Tickets are still available through the festival website.

The other memorial performance taking place will be at the Chepstow Castle in Chepstow, U.K. on Aug. 22. That show is being billed as a "Phil Campbell's Bastard Sons + Friends" date with guest appearances by Chris Holmes - The Sound of W.A.S.P., Tygers of Pan Tang and King Kraken.

Stay tuned to the Phil Campbell's Bastard Sons website for future show announcements.

See some of the other rockers we've lost so far in 2026 in the gallery below.