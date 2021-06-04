Earlier this week, the Wacken Open Air Festival in Germany announced their summer festival would be postponed until 2022 and good news has now arrived as the first 18 bands for next year have been confirmed, including big names such as Judas Priest and Limp Bizkit.

Wacken is one of the longest running European rock and metal festivals in Europe and will have its sights set on a return for Aug. 4-6, after being unable to host the annual event for two consecutive years.

Co-founder Thomas Jensen commented (via Blabbermouth), "Another year without Wacken Open Air. It's sad, but we won't let it get us down. We are already looking forward to 2022, so it is great to be able to announce some highlights on the lineup today! Of course this isn't all — we still have some great surprises in store for our fans!"

"The work on 2022 has already started in full swing. Our entire team wants to bring an unforgettable live experience to the Wacken stages with great attention for details. We can hardly wait to share it with all metalheads on the Holy Ground and finally celebrate together again," added Holger Hübner, another Wacken co-founder.

View the first wave of confirmed bands, which also includes As I Lay Dying, Lacuna Coil, GWAR, Death Angel and many others, directly below.

For more information on next year's Wacken Open Air Festival, head to their website.

Confirmed Wacken Open Air 2022 Bands

Judas Priest

Limp Bizkit

As I Lay Dying

Lacuna Coil

Gwar

Death Angel

Phil Campbell and the Bastard Sons

Wolves in the Throne Room

Avantasia

Gloryhammer

In Extremo

Rose Tattoo

Thundermother

Brothers of Metal

All Hail the Yeti

Varang Nord

Crypta

Audn

2021 International Rock + Metal Festivals Take a look at the rock and metal festivals happening around the world.