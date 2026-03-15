Motorhead, Rockers + Fans Pay Tribute to Guitarist Phil Campbell

The rock and metal world has been shaken since news first broke of legendary Motorhead guitarist Phil Campbell passing away on March 13 (at the age of 64). Since then, many rockers and fans – including Motorhead – have paid tribute to the iconic musician on social media.

What Did Motorhead Say about Phil Campbell?

The news of Campbell’s death was shared by the official account of his other major band – Phil Campbell and the Bastards Sons – yesterday (March 14). “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Philip Anthony Campbell, who passed away peacefully last night following a long and courageous battle in intensive care after a complex major operation,” the band revealed.

Later that day, Motorhead’s official social media accounts wrote: “We cannot believe we’re saying this…it is with profound sadness that we have to say Philip Anthony Campbell has passed.”

Their tribute continued:

He was Motorhead's guitarist for 31 years (the longest serving member aside from Lemmy) having joined in 1984. After Lemmy’s passing, he was blessed to form Phil Campbell and The Bastard Sons with his sons Todd, Dane and Tyla, which recorded and toured together for years. Phil was a wonderful guitarist, writer, performer, and musician who had Motorhead in his veins. He always led with his gift of guitar, and carried a great sense of humour, but most of all, Phil led with his heart. You could not be around him without a chuckle or twenty, because quite simply, Phil loved life and lived it with great joy. There will be plenty of time for us to share stories -tales of Campbell glory- and some damn good jokes together; for now, please send love and positive energy to Gaynor and the boys while affording them time, space, and privacy. Much love and RIP Phil. The world has just lost an enormous beam of light, and we are devastated.

Alongside their post, the group shared a photo of Campbell that was taken by award-winning photographer/filmmaker Pep Bonet.

You can see their post below:

It’s worth mentioning, too, that drummer Mikkey Dee (who was in Motorhead from 1992 to 2015) shared his own tribute to Campbell on March 14:

We got the news this morning, and it’s so extremely sad, about the sudden passing of my brother and dear friend, Phil Campbell. ​He was the funniest guy I have ever known and the best rock guitar player I have ever played with. His vibe and feel for rock music were outstanding. We wrote 12 studio albums together, and he never stopped surprising me with his extreme talent. Most of all, I will miss hanging out with the nicest guy you could ever meet. ​My family and I send our thoughts to Phil’s family. I truly wish them all the best for the future, and I will be right here if they ever need anything. ​Sleep well, my friend and rock soldier. Say hi to Lemmy, Würzel, Filthy and Eddie. I am sure you’ll be a crazy gang hanging out together again! ​Love, Mikkey

You can see his post below:

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Rockers Pay Tribute to Phil Campbell

Naturally, many fellow rockers have shared their condolences and memories of Campbell on social media, too, either as replies to Motorhead's posts or in separate posts.

Replying to the band’s Instagram announcement, both Sepultura and Wednesday 13 commented with heart emoji, just as Testament guitarist Alex Skolnick shared three emojis (a broken heart, folded hands and a guitar). Then, DevilDriver/Coal Chamber vocalist Dez Fafara reflected: “The sweetest guy. rest well brother.” Several other musicians – such as Death Angel’s Rob Cavestany and Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s Chris Caffery – also shared tender reactions.

Elsewhere, Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler remarked:

Sad to hear of the passing of Phil Campbell. We had some fun times when we toured together back in the day. A truly nice man with a wicked sense of humour. Many a laugh was had on that tour, especially when he arrived at a gig in full make-up, skirt and blouse! RIP Phil, say hi to Lemmy [please don’t wear the skirt though]! #philcampbell

Plus, ex-Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider lamented: “My friend Phil Campbell is gone. Sending my thoughts and love to his family. He and I recently spoke about our health issues. Sadly, he succumbed to his. Midler will miss you, old friend. Glad we got to show our stuff together on ‘These Old Boots’. Say hi to Lemmy for me….”

Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde had a more succinct response – “GOD BLESS PHIL CAMPBELL • tBLSt SDMF @myMotorhead” – whereas former The Runaways lead vocalist Cherie Currie contemplated: “We lost another great one yesterday.. My cherished friend Phil Campbell of Motorhead. He was legendary not only in music but in his love and support of friends and fans. RIP my darling. I love you immensely and will miss you forever.”

You can see those posts – and many more from other rockers – below:

Fans Pay Tribute to Phil Campbell

Interestingly, several professional wrestlers also posted tributes to Campbell.

Namely, Triple H wrote, “Thank you for the music…” (referring to music Motorhead recorded for him), and Campbell also received social media tributes from William Regal, Frankie Kazarian, Shawn Michaels and Stephanie Vaquer.

Likewise, rock personalities/commentators Eddie Trunk, Matt Pinfield and Don Jamieson posted their own remembrances, with Jamieson writing: “Today just really sucks. Thanks for all the music, the laughs & the hangs Phil. RIP.”

One person on X posted a photo of Campbell and late bassist/singer Lemmy Kilmister, penning: “Motorhead's guitarist, Phil Campbell, has passed away. He was 64. My sincere condolences to his family and friends. Over the years, I’ve had many occasions to interview and meet Phil; every single time was memorable. He was a true rock legend.”

Even famous Hollywood establishment The Rainbow Bar & Grill declared, “A Legend Forever. Phil Campbell. May 7th 1961 - March 13th 2026.”

You can see those posts – and more – below:

More About Phil Campbell

As Loudwire wrote when we reported on Campbell’s passing, the revered musician was born in 1961, began playing guitar when he was very young and met Kilmister when he was only 12 years old (after seeing the frontman’s former band, Hawkwind, in Cardiff, Wales).

In 1979, Campbell formed Persian Risk, and half a decade later, he auditioned for Motorhead (following the departure of Brian Robertson). He was then brought on alongside fellow guitarist Michael “Würzel” Burston, and he appeared on every release from 1986’s Orgasmatron to 2015’s Bad Magic. Along the way (in 2005), Motorhead won their first Grammy award for Best Metal Performance (for their cover of Metallica's "Whiplash”).

In 2016 – a year after the group disbanded and Kilmister passed away – Campbell released his first (self-titled) EP with Phil Campbell and the Bastards Sons (which, you might guess, also featured his three sons: Tyla, Dane and Todd). They later put out four LPs (the latest being 2023’s Kings of the Asylum).

Phil Campbell and the Bastards Sons were supposed to tour Australia and Europe between March and May of this year, but they canceled it in early February due to “medical advice Phil has just received.”

Again, Loudwire extends our condolences to Campbell's family, friends and fans.

If you haven’t yet, you can check out Loudwire’s list of every big rock and metal album released each day in March history (including Motorhead’s Overkill) below.