Monster Magnet Adds U.S. Dates to ‘Spine of God’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Monster Magnet has added some U.S. dates to their previously announced European tour. The band will kick off the 'Spine of God' tour in November to commemorate the 20th anniversary of their full-length debut. They will be playing 'Spine of God' in its entirety during the tour, and U.S. fans will be able to catch shows in Brooklyn, Sayreville, N.J. and Philadelphia in December.

According to frontman Dave Wyndorf, here's what fans can expect. "Played in it’s entirety, 'Spine' is a noisy affair..fuzz boxes set on maximum, echo machines and phaze shifters morphing that distortion and carrying the stories of earth bound, Jersey burn-out culture into another dimension altogether. And, hey..if you listen close enough I swear you'll feel the paranoid shivers of that bad acid kicking in."

Wyndorf recalls the genesis of 'Spine of God.' "'Spine' was our first full length album and a big learning experience for us. What I recall most, though was the subject matter. I was a teenager in the early '70s and my experiences and impressions of that time had stayed strong within me well into my mid twenties. Like anyone, I would tell stories of my childhood days to new friends and acquaintances but for some reason I could never really relate the almost mystical effect those days had on my adolescent mind."

Wyndorf channeled his youthful adventures into writing songs. "In the late '80s I began to write songs about my crazy teen-hood..it seemed to be the only way I could even adequately attempt to describe it… and when I joined Monster Magnet those songs became the foundation of the album, 'Spine Of God.' It’s a distorted memoir of a time I thought would last forever but in reality was over before I could even understand it."

Details and ticket information for both the European and U.S. shows can be found at the band's tour page.

Monster Magnet 'Spine of God' 20th Anniversary Tour Dates

11/12/12 –- Bergen, Norway -- Garage

11/13/12 –- Haugesund, Norway --Byscenen

11/14/12 –- Oslo, Norway -- Rockefeller

11/16/12 –- Tampere, Finland -- Pakkahuone

11/17/12 –- Helsinki, Finland -- Tavistia Club

11/19/12 –- Linkoping, Sweden -- Garden

11/20/12 -- Hamburg, Germany -- Grunspan

11/21/12 –- Paris, France -- La Maroquinerie

11/23/12 –- London, UK -- Electric Ballroom

11/24/12 –- Manchester, UK -- Academy 2

11/26/12 –- Stuttgart, Germany -- Longhorn

11/27/12 –- Vienna, Austria -- Arena

11/29/12 –- Pratteln, Switzerland -- Pratteln 27

11/30/12 –- Zurich, Switzerland -- Plaza

12/1/12 –- Erfurt, Germany -- Stadtgarten

12/3/12 -- Aschaffenburg, Germany -- Colos Saal

12/4/12 –- Saarbrücken, Germany -- Garage

12/5/12 –- Krefeld, Germany -- Kulturfabrik

12/7/12 –- Brussels, Belgium -- Ancienne Belgique

12/8/12 –- Eindhoven, Holland -- Speedfest 7

12/14/12 -- Brooklyn, N.Y. -- Music Hall of Williamsburg

12/15/12 -- Sayreville, N.J. -- Starland Ballroom

12/16/12 -- Philadelphia, Pa. -- Trocadero