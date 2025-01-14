15 1990s Rock Bands That Should've Been Bigger

Here are 15 1990s rock bands that should have been bigger.

The 1990s gave us so much (perhaps too much) in terms of music and there are many bands from that era that left us feeling as though there were bigger payoffs coming that never quite happened.

Within this list, we're taking a look at some of the more mainstream and alternative rock acts who at one point or another captured our attention but for a variety of reasons may have fallen off the radar before we ever envisioned that they would.

In some cases, such as with Far or Monster Magnet, the acts proved to be a bit ahead of their time and yet didn't reap the benefits when their styles finally became more in style.

Some acts, if you take a deeper dive into the catalog, will make you question why more singles weren't released or why songs didn't catch on at radio. Others will make you appreciate what they did yield why they were together.

This is just a first batch of bands that had the potential to have much bigger careers and we're open to hearing your suggestions on acts that should have had a bigger career as well. But for now, take this trip down memory lane and revisit these 1990s-era rock bands that should have been bigger than they were.

