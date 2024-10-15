Monster Magnet Cut Short 35th Anniversary Tour, Statement Issued

Monster Magnet have cut short their 35th anniversary tour as singer Dave Wyndorf has issued a statement regarding his health.

In a new posting, the musician revealed that the final 10 shows of the trek are being called off after what started off as a "mild cold" had worsened to the point of blowing out his voice and not wanting to risk potential vocal damage.

What Dave Wyndorf Had to Say About Monster Magnet's Tour Cancellation

Monster Magnet had been touring in Europe to mark their 35th anniversary, but earlier this week Wyndorf made the cancellation of the remaining run official.

On Saturday (Oct. 12), a statement was shared by Wyndorf to the band's live guide that read, "Hey guys. Try as I have to push through this tour my health and voice have only gotten weaker. My hypothrhyroidism is shutting me down to the point where I'm dizzy and exhausted no matter HOW much sleep I get. As Bobo knows I can't walk a flight of stairs without running out of breath. My voice is fucked as well. Any rest I can get is not enough to repair it properly. In short, we gotta get home asap because I'm just fucking this whole thing up."

That was followed on Monday (Oct. 14) by an official cancellation/postponement notice.

"The rest of the 35th anniversary tour has been cancelled/postponed due to health issues," stated a message at the top of the posting, before Wyndorf continued with his statement and update.

"It is with regret that I have to announce cutting this tour short by 10 shows," said the singer. "I started the tour off with a mild cold that worsened to the point of blowing my voice out more than a few times and continuing would not only seriously damage the vocal cords but sound like shit as well. So in the interest of both health and quality I'm pulling the plug."

"My sincere apologies go out to ticket holders of these canceled shows. We'll surely make up for them when we return. Finally, many thanks for everybody who came out. You ROCK! Yours truly - Dave Wyndorf"

Monster Magnet at 35

Monster Magnet have undergone a variety of lineups throughout the years with singer-guitarist Dave Wyndorf being the lone constant since he founded the band in 1989. They enjoyed their greatest successes in the 1990s with their Dopes to Infinity and Powertrip albums that yielded such fan favorite singles as "Negasonic Teenage Warhead," "Dopes to Infinity," "Space Lord" and "Power Trip."

They've recorded 11 studio albums with 2021's A Better Dystopia being their most recent outing.