Monster Magnet Push ‘Celebration of Powertrip’ Tour to 2021
Better late than never! While the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on music tours, Monster Magnet have decided to push the celebration of their Powertrip record to 2021.
The group had intended to revisit the record on tour this year, but with circumstances being what they are this year, they'll do it in early 2021. The band revealed that tickets for all postponed dates will be honored at the newly scheduled shows. See the new dates listed below.
Frontman Dave Wyndorf said of the unfortunate situation, “So sorry to postpone the tour but under the circumstances I’m sure everybody can relate. Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren’t a good mix. So, we’re gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we’ll see you on the other side!”
Powertrip was initially issued in 1998, giving the band one of the most successful records of their career. The album yielded the breakout single "Space Lord," as well as the standout cuts "See You in Hell" and the title track.
Have a look here for ticketing information.
Monster Magnet "Celebration of Powertrip" Rescheduled Dates for 2021
Jan. 21 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Jan. 22 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere
Jan. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair
Jan. 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
Jan. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater
Jan. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
Jan. 29 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
Jan. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro
Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
Feb. 2 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Bar
Feb. 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw
Feb. 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
Feb. 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
Feb. 9 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
Feb. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda
Feb. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Feb. 12 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues
Feb. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
Feb. 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
Feb. 18 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm
Feb. 19 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
Best Rock Albums of 1998