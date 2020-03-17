Monster Magnet Push ‘Celebration of Powertrip’ Tour to 2021

Better late than never! While the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on music tours, Monster Magnet have decided to push the celebration of their Powertrip record to 2021.

The group had intended to revisit the record on tour this year, but with circumstances being what they are this year, they'll do it in early 2021. The band revealed that tickets for all postponed dates will be honored at the newly scheduled shows. See the new dates listed below.

Frontman Dave Wyndorf said of the unfortunate situation, “So sorry to postpone the tour but under the circumstances I’m sure everybody can relate. Sweaty, live rock music and pandemics aren’t a good mix. So, we’re gonna reschedule this thing and do it at a time when everyone can rub shoulders without freaking out! Thanks to everyone who bought tickets. Stay well and we’ll see you on the other side!”

Powertrip was initially issued in 1998, giving the band one of the most successful records of their career. The album yielded the breakout single "Space Lord," as well as the standout cuts "See You in Hell" and the title track.

Have a look here for ticketing information.

Monster Magnet "Celebration of Powertrip" Rescheduled Dates for 2021

Jan. 21 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Jan. 22 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere

Jan. 23 - Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair

Jan. 24 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

Jan. 26 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

Jan. 27 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

Jan. 29 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

Jan. 30 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro

Jan. 31 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

Feb. 2 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

Feb. 3 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Bar

Feb. 5 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw

Feb. 6 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

Feb. 7 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

Feb. 9 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

Feb. 10 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda

Feb. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Feb. 12 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

Feb. 15 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

Feb. 17 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Feb. 18 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm

Feb. 19 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage