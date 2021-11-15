Desertfest, a sludge and stoner rock/metal festival held in various spots across the globe, will return to the United States for its second stateside installment next year, with Baroness, High on Fire and Monster Magnet booked as the headliners at the multi-day event in New York City.

The festival will be held at the Knockdown Center from May 13 through May 15, with a pre-fest show booked for May 12 at Saint Vitus in Brooklyn, featuring The Atomic Bitchwax, Planet of Zeus, Fatso Jetson and Druid.

A total of 22 bands will perform throughout Desertfest's three days, with Red Fang, Corrosion of Conformity, Torche, Orange Goblin, Dead Meadow, Inter Arma, Big Business, Green Lung and more all set to take the stage to help transform the concrete jungle into an arid and likely smoke-filled setting.

Three-day and four-day passes are both available for purchase now at the Desertfest New York website. Individual day tickets will be released in December and the daily lineups will also be unveiled at that time as well.

View the complete lineup below.

Desertfest 2022 Lineup

Desertfest

Baroness

High On Fire

Monster Magnet

Red Fang

Corrosion of Conformity

Torche

Orange Goblin

Dead Meadow

Inter Arma

Big Business

Green Lung

Stoned Jesus

Left Lane Cruiser

Sasquatch

Silvertomb

Telekenetic Yeti

Stinking Lizaveta

High Reeper

Holy Death Trio

Yatra

Somnuri

Leather Lung