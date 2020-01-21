Fire it up! Monster Magnet are back for 2020, but they'll be traveling back in time a bit to celebrate the release of their classic 1998 album, Powertrip.

The Dave Wyndorf-led outfit will sprinkle select cuts from their seminal album amongst many other of your Monster Magnet favorites when the band returns to the road this spring.

The group has booked nearly a month's worth of March and April shows that will feature support from Nebula and Silvertomb. The trek launches March 20 in Brooklyn, New York and wraps back on the East Coast April 18 in Sayreville, New Jersey. See all of the stops listed below.

Powertrip, of course, featured one of the band's biggest singles, "Space Lord," while also connecting with audiences through the title track, "Temple of Your Dreams" and "See You in Hell." The disc was certified gold by the RIAA in January 1999.

Stay up to date with Monster Magnet's touring and get ticket info here.

Monster Magnet 2020 North American Tour Dates

March 20 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere

March 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair

March 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts

March 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater

March 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House

March 27 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop

March 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro

March 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line

March 31 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater

April 01 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Bar

April 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw

April 04 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon

April 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater

April 07 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall

April 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda

April 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The House of Blues

April 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park

April 13 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

April 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

April 16 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm

April 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage

April 18 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom