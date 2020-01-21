Monster Magnet Saluting ‘Powertrip’ Album on 2020 North American Tour
Fire it up! Monster Magnet are back for 2020, but they'll be traveling back in time a bit to celebrate the release of their classic 1998 album, Powertrip.
The Dave Wyndorf-led outfit will sprinkle select cuts from their seminal album amongst many other of your Monster Magnet favorites when the band returns to the road this spring.
The group has booked nearly a month's worth of March and April shows that will feature support from Nebula and Silvertomb. The trek launches March 20 in Brooklyn, New York and wraps back on the East Coast April 18 in Sayreville, New Jersey. See all of the stops listed below.
Powertrip, of course, featured one of the band's biggest singles, "Space Lord," while also connecting with audiences through the title track, "Temple of Your Dreams" and "See You in Hell." The disc was certified gold by the RIAA in January 1999.
Stay up to date with Monster Magnet's touring and get ticket info here.
Monster Magnet 2020 North American Tour Dates
March 20 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Elsewhere
March 21 - Boston, Mass. @ Sinclair
March 22 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Underground Arts
March 24 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Rex Theater
March 25 - Toronto, Ontario @ The Opera House
March 27 - Flint, Mich. @ The Machine Shop
March 28 - Chicago, Ill. @ The Metro
March 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Fine Line
March 31 - Denver, Colo. @ The Oriental Theater
April 01 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Metro Bar
April 03 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ The Rickshaw
April 04 - Seattle, Wash. @ El Corazon
April 05 - Portland, Ore. @ Hawthorne Theater
April 07 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Great American Music Hall
April 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Fonda
April 09 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ The House of Blues
April 10 - San Diego, Calif. @ Observatory North Park
April 13 - Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill
April 15 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade
April 16 - Charleston, S.C. @ The Music Farm
April 17 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Sound Stage
April 18 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
