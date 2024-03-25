Here are the 15 most expensive Metallica albums you can buy right now.

The resale market for Metallica records is a pretty big deal. No matter how many times the band has reissued the "black album" or pumped out ...And Justice For All on yet another color of vinyl, some collectors want to have every single version of every title.

Discogs is a database for record collectors to log what they currently own along with which hard-to-find titles they've been trying to procure.

The website also acts as a marketplace where users can buy and sell albums. It tracks sales showing owners the highest, lowest and median prices to determine how much their collection is worth.

Most asking prices are set using a variety of factors including the album's condition to its rarity.

We recently went through all of the entries for Metallica (and there are a LOT of them) to find the most expensive albums from the band that you can buy right now.

We went through all of the entries for Metallica to find the most expensive albums you can buy right now (as of March 25, 2024). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

