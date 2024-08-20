Who doesn't love a truly unhinged meltdown? Well we've got some supremely unhinged moments in rock and metal that left people buzzing when they were complete.

Some of these moments include truly epic rants, like the times that Iron Maiden's Blaze Bayley and Cannibal Corpse's Corpsegrinder were ready to throw down over audience interference in their shows. Corpsegrinder even told the audience, "You don't have to worry about security. I'm my own security. I'll beat you fucking to death and throw you in the sewers."

Other times the unhinged moments were just signs of frustration, like Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford climbing a set piece at the 2000s MTV Video Music Awards and trying to bring it down or Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong going off and smashing his guitar onstage after noticing a time clock at at iHeart Radio Festival telling him he had one minute left.

Simply put, there are times when we all get set off by something, but in this case these are rockers in public positions having it happen with the cameras on.

So join us as we revisit some of the most unhinged moments in rock and metal below.

The Most UNHINGED Moments in Rock + Metal