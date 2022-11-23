Motionless in White Singer Picks Which ‘Angriest’ Metallica Song He’d Like to Cover

You can count Motionless in White's Chris Motionless among the many in the music industry with fandom and respect for Metallica. During a recent chat with KCAL 96.7 Wired in the Empire host RadioActive Mike Z, the discussion turned to Metallica, with Motionless revealing which song in the band's catalogue that he would love to cover.

"I would absolutely do my favorite Metallica song ever, which is 'The Shortest Straw' from ...And Justice for All," says Motionless. "That is, in my opinion, one of the more angrier, if not the angriest Metallica song."

The singer goes on to add, "In my opinion, [that is] their darkest, heaviest, most angry record. But that song, to me, just has some sort of aggressiveness that just sunk its teeth into me. It's my favorite, and I would love to cover it."

Motionless is no stranger to Metallica covers having previously taken on "My Friend of Misery" for a Kerrang! compilation salute to Metallica's Black Album.

While Motionless has shared his reverence for Metallica, Motionless in White continue to craft out a career that deserves honoring as well. The band has had a stellar year with their Scoring the End of the World album, which made Loudwire's 50 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2022 list. The aptly titled "Masterpiece" also made our 50 Best Rock + Metal Songs of 2022 list as well, that can be viewed below.

Motionless in White's Chris Motionless Speaks With KCAL 96.7's RadioActive Mike Z

Metallica, "The Shortest Straw"