Muse’s Matt Bellamy Plays a Robot Glove at 2022 Isle of Wight Show

Where does he get all those wonderful toys? No we're not talking about Batman, but rather Muse frontman Matt Bellamy who captured the imagination of concertgoers by using a robotic glove to provide musical backing on the band's song "Uprising" at the Isle of Wight Festival on Sunday (June 19).

Muse have continually raised the bar over the years when it comes to their live show, and their often futuristic vibe was only further enhanced when Bellamy emerged from the smoke rising below the stage to show off the glove he was wearing that allowed him to essentially play keyboard notes like typing keys on his glove.

After an intro aptly titled "Behold the Glove" that allowed him to demonstrate and experiment a bit on his new gadget, the band segued into The Resistance-era favorite with Bellamy tapping away on the glove to deliver the Close Encounters-esque opening notes.

Muse have been making the festival rounds over the last month, all in the lead up to the release of their forthcoming Will of the People album. While the glove may have turned a few heads, Muse also served up a number of heavier musical queues throughout the night, owing a nod to the heavier sound their forthcoming album seems to have.

"Hysteria" featured riff nods to AC/DC's "Back in Black" and Rage Against the Machine's "Know Your Enemy." The already heavy "Won't Stand Down" added a bit of Slipknot's "Duality" into the mix. Meanwhile, "Supermassive Black Hole" and "Plug In Baby" featured Jimi Hendrix "Foxey Lady" and Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child O' Mine" riff outros.

Muse's Will of the People arrives Aug. 26 and pre-orders are available here. The band's touring continues this week with festival appearances in Hungary, Denmark and Spain. See all their scheduled tour dates and get ticketing info here.

Muse's Matt Bellamy Plays Robot Glove on "Uprising"