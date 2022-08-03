Drugs are a part of life. They are also a part of rock 'n' roll, and sometimes a big part — as us avid rock listeners are undoubtedly aware. But this article isn't about the plight of drug use in rock, nor the effects of alcohol or narcotics on rock stars' wellbeing and livelihoods.

It's just about rock songs written under the influence of such substances.

And not any ol' rock songs, but alternative rock songs, in particular. One can already find much conjecture about the drug use that played into classic rock and heavy metal. Let's go ahead and largely exclude grunge, too, since drugs' influence there is also well tread.

What of lesser told substance stories in rock? Did you know that Weezer's Rivers Cuomo ran a trippy little experiment one time himself and doubled dosed on drugs? Or that lo-fi titans Guided by Voices reportedly spent the bulk of a six-figure recording budget on beer?

And there's more. Because, no offense to Guns N' Roses and their ilk, but not every druggy rock story is all glittery excess and cigarette butts.

However, we at Loudwire do not intend to glorify drug abuse or addiction. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, help is available now through Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services. To talk to someone, dial 1-800-622-HELP (1-800-622-4357) or text 1-800-487-4889.

Scroll below to see if you know each druggy alt-rock song.