Musician With No Forearms Nails Red Hot Chili Peppers on Bass

Romanian musician Cronel Hrisca is a fantastic player, despite having no forearms. In a new video which has begun to go viral, Hrisca plays Red Hot Chili Peppers’ “Aeroplane” on bass and nails Flea’s parts.

Hrisca has been uploading play-through videos to YouTube for nearly a decade, performing tracks by Incubus, Foo Fighters, blink-182 and more on not only bass, but drums as well. The musician scored a viral video back in 2013 with a drum cover of Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” but his new “Aeroplane” clip is now making the rounds.

Hrisca jamming “Aeroplane” was shared by the ScottsBassLessons Facebook page, getting over 100,000 views in under 12 hours. Without any fingers, the bassist still creates a clean bass sound, fretting and slapping his instrument with impressive feel:

Back in 2013, Hrisca wowed YouTube viewers by covering “Dani California” on bass and drums, proving he’s been a solid player for years:

You can also watch him drum along to “The Adventures of Raindance Maggie,” “By the Way” and “Parallel Universe” in the clips below:

According to Hrisca’s Facebook page, he works as a Disability Manager for the Cheshire West and Chester Council in the United Kingdom, along with a Chief Executive and Fundraising Manager for the Cornel Romanian Rehabilitation Centre Trust. He’s also a graduate of the University of Oxford, earning a diploma in Philosophy and Theology.