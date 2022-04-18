Linkin Park legend Chester Bennington remains one of the most admired singers of the 21st century. Watch these musicians speak about how special he was.

"This is for Chester fucking Bennington," Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale said while accepting a posthumous 2017 Loudwire Music Award on behalf of Bennington. "A voice of a generation, and I’d like to take this moment in front of all of you to remind you that you are not alone. Life is fucking hard. It is. And all of us, we have terrible beasts and demons and vices that we battle daily. And as humans we have a responsibility to everybody, to each other to lift each other up. We are in this fight together … All of the men and women you healed with your music, you reminded us we are not alone. Your music and message will live on forever."

You’ll also see Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda talk about the first time Linkin Park heard themselves on the radio. It happened to be in Chester’s hometown of Tempe, Arizona when a radio DJ introduced the debut of “One Step Closer.”

“We were freaking out. We ran in the house. He’s like, ‘Pops it’s on the radio! Turn on the radio!’ in Chester’s not-so-quiet voice … We got years with the music, we got years with the legend. It’s a beautiful thing and Chester was one of the greatest singers in music of all time, and he was a good dude. He was a friend of mine, he was a good person.”

For more tributes and words about the legendary Chester Bennington, take a look at the Loud List below.

Musicians Talking About Chester Bennington