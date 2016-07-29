Earlier in the month, My Chemical Romance posted a teaser trailer, only revealing "9/23/16" which incidentally got fans' hopes up that a reunion tour would be taking place. The band later commented that no reunion would be happening and that a 10th anniversary edition of their landmark album, The Black Parade, would be getting a commemorative re-release. Now, the details behind the new edition have been revealed.

The release will arrive under the title The Black Parade / Living With Ghosts exactly one month ahead of the official 10th anniversary of the platinum-selling record. In addition to the original studio disc, the release will contain 11 tracks of bonus content featuring unreleased demos, rarities and songs from the album's recording sessions. The re-issue will come with two format options: a CD bundle or a three LP vinyl set, both of which will be packaged with an exclusive My Chemical Romance flag.

Out on Sept. 23, fans can pre-order their copy here and will receive an instant digital download of the bonus track "The Five of Us Are Dying" (rough mix), which later became the hit song "Welcome to the Black Parade."

After recording four studio albums, My Chemical Romance announced their breakup on March 22, 2013, despite initially having plans to write and record a fifth album. Both The Black Parade and its predecessor, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, have been certified platinum by the RIAA.

My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade 10th Anniversary Re-Issue Bonus Tracks

01. "The Five of Us Are Dying (rough mix)

02. "Kill All Your Friends (live demo)

03. "Party At The End Of The World (live demo)

04. "Mama (live demo)

05. "My Way Home Is Through You (live demo)

06. "Not That Kind Of Girl (live demo)

07. "House of Wolves, Version 1 (live demo)

08. "House of Wolves, Version 2 (live demo)

09. "Emily (rough mix)

10. "Disenchanted (live demo)

11. "All The Angels (live demo)

