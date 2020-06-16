My Chemical Romance have announced their rescheduled reunion tour dates for 2021.

My Chem announced a long-anticipated reunion back in 2019. In early 2020, they shared a list of shows initially scheduled for fall 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic shelved not only My Chem's plans, but every band's plan to tour.

Now, fans will finally be able to see MCR again in fall 2021. The tour will begin Sept. 8, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pa and roll across America until Oct. 17 in Los Angeles.

Their appearance at Riot Fest, who just announced they wouldn't hold a festival until 2021, was among the postponed dates.

All tickets will be honored at the new dates, and refunds are available at point of purchase to those who cannot attend, according to the band's statement.

In their statement they also acknowledged the current climate, saying "As a band, we are deeply aware of the profound problems and crucial issues the world is facing right now.These issues are all life-changing, and we have them in the forefront of our minds on a regular basis. All of our focus should be on making the world better in every way we can."

Check out My Chem's statement and their full list of dates below.