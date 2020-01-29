My Chemical Romance Announce U.S. Tour Dates

My Chemical Romance have finally given us what we've been asking for (demanding?) and announced U.S. tour dates.

MCR announced the arena tour with an epic, era-spanning video premiere on YouTube.

We compiled a list of all the hidden references and Easter eggs in the "A Summoning..." video here.

The tour begins in Detroit, Mich. Sept. 9 and ends in Las Vegas, Nev. Oct. 11, but you can scroll through all the dates toward the bottom of this post and see if they'll be playing in a city near you.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 31 at noon local time, get them here.

My Chem announced their return show at the end of October and tickets sold out almost instantly, sending some fans who were worried this might be their only chance to see the band into a panic.

Their comeback show at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Dec. 20, broke records for the venue as it grossed just shy of $1.5 million.

They have since announced a handful of shows around the world including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and Europe, which you can also see below.

Along with the tour, My Chem announced they'll be headlining Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, Calif. They will play Saturday night (Oct. 10) in between Metallica's Friday (Oct. 9) and Sunday night (Oct. 11) headlining performances. Get tickets for that here.

They'll also be playing Chicago's Riot Fest on Saturday Sept. 12, which you can get tickets for here.

Stay up to date with the band's touring here.

If you're interested in hearing our thoughts on the return and whether or not MCR will release new music check out Note To Scene's podcast dissecting the scene's biggest comebacks of 2019 here.

My Chemical Romance North American Tour Dates

Sept. 9 - Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 11 - St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 14 - Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 18 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown

Sept. 22 - Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 26 - Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 29 - Houston, Texas @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 02 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 04 - Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 06 - Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 08 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 10 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

My Chemical Romance 2020 International Tour Dates

March 20 — Ascot Vale, Australia @ Download Festival

March 21 — Parramatta, Australia @ Download Festival

March 25 — Western Springs, New Zealand @ Outer Fields at Western Spring

March 28 — Osaka, Japan @ Intex Osaka

March 29 — Hibino, Japan @ Download Festival

June 18 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 20 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 21 — Milton Keynes, U.K. @ Stadium MK

June 23 — Dublin, Ireland @ Royal Hospital Kilmainham

July 04 — Bologna, Italy @ Sonic Park Fest

July 06 — Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!rasen

July 11 — Moscow, Russia @ Park Live