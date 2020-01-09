My Chemical Romance Reunion Show Made Nearly $1.5 Million

My Chemical Romance delighted rock fans all over when they announced a reunion show at the end of October. The gig, which took place at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Dec. 20, broke records for the venue as it grossed nearly $1.5 million.

The Shrine opened in 1926 and hosted quite a roster of artists since, but no show had ever made as much money as MCR's comeback show did. Their talent agency, Paradigm, stated that the total gross was $1,451,745. Tickets for the concert went on sale Nov. 1, the day after it was announced, and all 4,993 sold out instantly. That night also broke the venue's record for highest merchandise sales.

The band's Paradigm agent, Matt Galle, spoke to Variety in December regarding the band's decision to return and play live together again. "They had been getting offers for 7 to 8 years, and had been talking for a while and trying to figure out the right time, and 2019 was a year that that made sense to them," Galle explained. "They knew they wanted to do one show and now it’s kind of taken on a life of its own. I think they’re excited about the demand and the response and what else is coming for next year."

My Chemical Romance have a handful of other dates scheduled for 2020. See them here.