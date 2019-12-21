My Chemical Romance’s First Reunion Show: Footage + Set List

My Chemical Romance have officially played their first reunion show since stepping off the stage for good on May 19 of 2012. The career-spanning set featured 20 songs with one, “Make Room!!!!,” making its live debut.

The show was held in Los Angeles at the Shrine Exposition Hall on Friday, Dec. 20, which was just one day after “National Emo Day.”

My Chemical Romance, which currently consists of Gerard Way (vocals), Ray Toro (guitar), Mikey Way (bass), Frank Iero (guitar), Jarrod Alexander (drums) and Jamie Muhoberac (keyboards), leaned heavily on cuts from the classic Welcome to the Black Parade, its predecessor, Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, as well as their final full length album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, with songs from those records occupying 18 of the 20 inclusions in the set.

“Our Lady of Sorrows” was the only song from I Brought You My Bullets, You Brought Me Your Love to make it into the reunion set and, as mentioned earlier, “Make Room!!!” was performed live for the first time ever, culled from the Conventional Weapons compilation disc.

My Chemical Romance also performed two encores, coming back out for the first encore to play “Vampire Money” and “Helena,” leaving fans wondering if the band would dare to not perform “Welcome to the Black Parade” at their very first show back in over seven years.

Then came the second encore and, in the footage below, it’s nearly impossible to hear anything from the stage as the voices of 6,000-plus emos overtook absolutely everything like a modern-day Beatle mania. Actually, it was hard to hear anything in any amateur video from the historic night.

Watch fan-shot footage of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Welcome to the Black Parade” and another of the complete show below and see the 20-song set list further down the page. And don’t forget to see how we ranked every single My Chemical Romance song beneath that.

Welcome back to the parade, sweet emos.

My Chemical Romance, “I’m Not Okay (I Promise)”

My Chemical Romance, “Welcome to the Black Parade”

My Chemical Romance, Complete Reunion Show

My Chemical Romance Set List - Dec. 20, 2019

01. "I'm Not Okay (I Promise)"

02. "Thank You for the Venom"

03. "Give 'Em Hell, Kid"

04. "House of Wolves"

05. "Summertime"

06. "You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison" (with Sara Taylor)

07. "Make Room!!!!" (Live Premiere)

08. "Our Lady of Sorrows"

09. "Na Na Na (Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na Na)"

10. "Sleep"

11. "Mama"

12. "I Don't Love You"

13. "DESTROYA"

14. "Teenagers"

15. "S/C/A/R/E/C/R/O/W"

16. "Famous Last Words"

17. "The Kids From Yesterday"

Encore:

18. "Vampire Money"

19. "Helena"

Encore 2:

20. "Welcome to the Black Parade"