My Chemical Romance Play ‘The Foundations of Decay’ Live for the First Time

My Chemical Romance surprise-dropped "The Foundations of Decay" last week, which was their first new song since 2014. Last night (May 16) was the opening show of their long-awaited reunion tour, and the band tackled the track live for the first time.

The concert took place at The Eden Project in St. Austell, England, and they actually opened the evening with "The Foundations of Decay." Overall, they played a 21-song set, two of which were also live debuts — "Surrender the Night" and "Boy Division," both from their 2013 compilation album Conventional Weapons [via Setlist.fm].

Playing three songs live for the very first time makes for a pretty solid opening night of a tour, so we'll have to see if they sprinkle any other goodies into their shows throughout the rest of it.

See fan-filmed footage of the performances below.

The release of the new song has received a generally positive response from fans, who've been posting their reactions on the internet ever since it dropped on May 12. This, along with a cryptic website that Panic! At the Disco have launched, has sparked an excitement amongst the emo community, who conclude that the subgenre appears to be making a comeback.

The rest of MCR's tour continues in Europe through mid-June, and then will pick back up in the U.S. toward the end of August. The first North American show is set to take place Aug. 20 in Oklahoma City, and it'll wrap up in October. Check out the full tour schedule on their website.

My Chemical Romance, "The Foundations of Decay" First Time Live

My Chemical Romance, "Surrender the Night" First Time Live

My Chemical Romance, "Boy Division" First Time Live