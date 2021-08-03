My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero Fell Off a Ladder, Broke One Wrist + Sprained Other

My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero fell off a ladder over the weekend, which resulted in injuries to both of his wrists, breaking one while spraining the other. But he seems to be doing okay — we promise.

On Instagram, Iero shared a photo (seen below) which showed both of his outstretched arms outfitted with splints, wrapped with in standard beige bandage.

"Ok so this isn't ideal...," he began, "but this weekend I fell off a ladder and broke my right wrist and sprained my left. I figured this was the easiest way to let everyone know why it's hard to return emails and texts."

The guitarist also noted he would likely have to "postpone or need more time on any work related endeavors" and apologized, "Sorry but know I'm more disappointed than you are."

My Chemical Romance, who reunited at the end of 2019, were originally slated to embark on their comeback tour in 2020, but postponed those dates until 2021. Iero's injury would have been even more devastating if that rescheduled tour had not been postponed as well as the band, in April, cited the ongoing pandemic as the reason to push the highly-anticipated run to the fall of 2022.

Still, the My Chem axeman has kept busy with other projects and dropped the Heaven Is a Place, This Is a Place EP with Frank Iero and the Future Violents in January and, less than a week ago, he teased an upcoming live debut with his black metal group, Bloodnun.

We wish Frank Iero a speedy and full recovery. Get well soon.