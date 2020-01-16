My Chemical Romance guitarist Frank Iero makes an appearance in the upcoming film Drunk Bus, a drama-comedy flick scheduled to premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas, this spring. That's according to an Instagram update the musician shared on Wednesday (Jan. 15).

While it's currently unknown how large a role Iero plays in the movie, Drunk Bus stars Charlie Tahan (Castle Rock, Gotham, Ozark), Kara Hayward (Manchester by the Sea) and Zach Cherry (You, Succession) in leading roles. "So proud and excited for my friends," the My Chemical Romance member said this week, "and incredibly honored to have been included in their new movie @drunkbusmovie that will be premiering at @sxsw this year!"

See Iero's message down toward the bottom of this post. The friends he mentions are Drunk Bus co-directors John Carlucci and Brandon LaGanke of Ghost+Cow films. Of course, the musician's other friends — Gerard Way, Mikey Way and Ray Toro — recently reunited as a rock band for the first time in seven years.

In the movie, a "directionless, young campus bus driver and a punk-rock, Samoan security guard named Pineapple form an unlikely kinship as they navigate the unpredictable late-shift shit show known as the 'drunk bus,'" a summary at IMDb explains. "Together, they break out of their endless loop and into a world of uncertainty, excitement and incredibly poor decision-making."

The SXSW Film Festival occurs March 13–22. But Iero isn't the only rocker taking part onscreen during the film portion of the annual music and media showcase this year. Ozzy Osbourne will also be premiering his career-spanning documentary Biography: The Nine Lives of Ozzy at the event.