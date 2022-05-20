My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way Wears Bloodstained Suit at Stadium Show

My Chemical Romance singer Gerard Way "is wearing a white suit covered in fake blood."

That's how one concertgoer put it on Twitter this week. The MCR fan shared a photo of the lead vocalist and emo icon onstage at My Chem's first U.K. arena show of their 2022 reunion tour at MK Stadium in Milton Keynes, England, on Thursday (May 19).

Indeed wearing a suit doused in red, not to mention a face cowl similarly saturated, Way came onstage Thursday and — before the rockers played their new single, "The Foundations of Decay," as was captured on video — said to the crowd, "I feel so powerful." NME reported the captivating display.

Is Way woodshedding a new character for one of his comic books? That's unclear. But the singer's gruesome onstage guise was nonetheless adventurous.

At the same gig, My Chemical Romance played "It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish" for the first time live since 2007 (Setlist.fm). There's fan video of that performance too. (The tune comes from 2004's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge.)

"The Foundations of Decay," My Chem's first new music in eight years, emerged on May 12. The group reunited three years ago and played their first show back in Los Angeles in December 2019. The pandemic pushed their touring plans to this year. The band will perform across the U.S. this summer.

See Way's bloodsuit in videos and photos below.

My Chemical Romance, "The Foundations of Decay" (Live - May 19, 2022)

My Chemical Romance, "It's Not a Fashion Statement, It's a Fucking Deathwish" (Live)

Gerard Way Wears Bloodstained Suit at My Chemical Romance Show