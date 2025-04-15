How many '90s movies can you name from their big soundtrack songs?

The 1990s was the decade in which movie soundtracks advanced to a new level. Not only was music a viable supporting player in the storytelling of films, but it also became a hugely successful marketing tool to promote not only box office blockbusters but also draw attention to smaller indie flicks that could use the added recognition.

Soundtracks were now frequently charting high and yielding rock radio singles on a regular basis. Acts such as Alice in Chains, Guns N' Roses and Nine Inch Nails (all seen above) scored hits with songs tied to movies. But how well do you actually tie certain songs to the movies they were associated with?

Below, you'll find a gallery including the 1990s song with the year and some hints about the movie that it's tied to. We'll then provide you with the answer. We'll start you off with some of the easier examples of well known songs from big soundtracks and increase the difficulty as you go along. We'll use the honor system and you can tally your total to see how you did.

How well do you remember the '90s movies that these soundtrack songs came from? Start your challenge and invite others to play against you by scrolling through the gallery below.

How Many '90s Movies Can You Name From Their Big Soundtrack Song? There was arguably no better decade for movie soundtracks than the '90s, but how well can you match the songs to the movies? Gallery Credit: Chad Childers, Loudwire