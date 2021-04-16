Nancy Wilson Salutes Eddie Van Halen on Tribute Song ‘4 Edward’

Heart's Nancy Wilson revealed her close relationship with late Van Halen great Eddie Van Halen earlier this year, reflecting on gifting him his first acoustic guitar. Now she's continuing her appreciation of the guitar great by issuing her tribute song titled "4 Edward."

It's a beautifully crafted instrumental track played on acoustic guitar and serves as a heartfelt piece of music saluting her longtime friend.

"When Heart toured with Van Halen I asked Eddie why he never played acoustic guitar, his response ‘I don’t have one,’” recalled Wilson. “I gave Eddie one of mine and he immediately wrote a song on it that stole my heart. After he passed, it hit me so hard I felt it was time to pay tribute to him.”

"4 Edward" is featured on Wilson's first ever solo album, You and Me, which is on schedule for a May 7 release through Carry On Music. The set is a mix of original songs and covers, with Pearl Jam's "Daughter" and a Sammy Hagar-guesting take on Simon & Garfunkel's "The Boxer" appearing as part of the set.

Wilson's You and Me album is available for pre-order here and you can pick up "4 Edward" via the streaming platform of your choosing here.

Nancy Wilson, "4 Edward"

Carry On Music