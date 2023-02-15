NASCAR Team Partners With Guns N’ Roses for Daytona 500 Car

A lot of rock and metal bands have been represented in the NASCAR world over the years, and now it's Guns N' Roses' turn. The rockers have sponsored a car for Legacy Motor Club driver Erik Jones for the Daytona 500 this weekend, and the vehicle is decked out in all things GN'R.

"Welcome to the NASCAR jungle!" Legacy Motor Club, co-owned by Richard Petty and Jimmie Johnson, shared in a tweet with a video of the No. 43 Chevy Camaro ZL1. The vehicle is black with the band's name written across the side in large font, and their iconic yellow bullet logo takes up the entire hood.

See the clip below.

"My first concert was Guns N' Roses, San Diego Stadium (Jack Murphy) 1992… I can promise you, my 17-year-old self did NOT see this coming," Johnson wrote in his own tweet about the car.

Ironically, Guns were supposed to headline the Welcome to Rockville festival in 2022, which took place at the Daytona International Speedway where the 500 is held. The performance was unfortunately canceled due to inclement weather forcing the festival to shut down, but fans were still able to purchase the band's merchandise throughout the weekend. Their limited-edition Daytona T-shirt featured the members' cartoon skulls racing cars on the track.

According to Racing News, Guns N' Roses are the only musicians sponsoring a vehicle at the Daytona 500 this year. Other brands sponsoring cars during the race include Monster Energy, McDonald's, Bass Pro and more.

The massive race will take place this Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2:30PM ET.