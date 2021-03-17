Nathan Apodaca, the dude who went viral last year on TikTok with a video skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams," is hopping on the NFT train, and offering the original video footage to buyers. The bidding will start at $500,000.

There might be a bit of confusion after reading that, so we'll backtrack a bit.

In late September of 2020, Apodaca uploaded a TikTok of himself skateboarding and lip syncing to "Dreams," while simultaneously taking swigs from a bottle of Ocean Spray cranberry juice. Within days, the video had accumulated tens of millions of views, and gained the attention of Mick Fleetwood, Stevie Nicks and, of course, Ocean Spray.

Check it out below.

Suddenly, the entire world began making their own versions of the video, thus TikTok, Instagram and basically every social media platform to exist was filled with videos of people lip syncing to "Dreams" and drinking Ocean Spray cranberry juice.

Seriously, the song and the juice became two of the biggest trends of the year. By mid-October, the hit returned to the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time since 1977, and everyone and their mothers began posting covers of it.

Ocean Spray even gifted Apodaca his own cranberry-colored pickup truck, in which he used to recreate the video himself — which also went viral.

MEGA, Getty Images

Now that we've refreshed your memory a bit about skateboards, "Dreams" and Ocean Spray... onto the NFT.

Apodaca, who is now verified on various social media platforms and is basically a celebrity with his own merchandise line, also has a manager, and his manager told TMZ that the TikTok star is selling the original skateboarding video that he used to make the viral "Dreams" clip as an NFT. It'll be available on Rarible.com starting Friday (March 19) morning, and the starting bid is $500,000.

If you don't know what an NFT is, we break it down in this story.

The video will simply be the footage Apodaca took on his phone — no "Dreams" and no clearly-visible Ocean Spray logo, as he doesn't have the rights to profit off of those brands. This may be a bit of a head-scratcher, but viral content holds a lot of value in today's society, so it's only a matter of time before someone snatches it up.

According to his manager, Apodaca plans to buy his parents a house with the money, as well as help open an events center in Idaho Falls, where he's from.