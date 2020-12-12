Neil Peart’s Rush Drum Kit Used From 1974-1977 Sells for $500,000

Toward the end of November, a drum kit used by late Rush drummer Neil Peart in the studio and on tour from 1974 through 1977 was listed for auction, with expectations of the kit selling for somewhere between $80,000 and $120,000. That estimation has been shattered as the drummer's hardware was sold for just over half a million dollars — $500,312, to be exact.

The chrome Slingerland was first acquired by Peart somewhere between late July and early August of 1974, before his first show as a member of Rush on Aug. 14 of that year. Peart was brought in as the replacement for John Rutsey, who was the group's original drummer and starred on Rush's eponymous debut, making it the only album to feature anyone outside of the enduring lineup of Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and Peart.

Peart used the drum set on the studio albums Fly By Night, Caress of Steel and 2112 as well as the All The World's a Stage live record before placing it in storage in 1977. A decade later, the Rush drummer donated the prized kit for a Modern Drummer giveaway. Winner Mark Feldman later sold the kit to the present owner, who put it up for auction through the auction site Bonhams.

On Jan. 10 earlier this year, Peart, who also served as a chief lyricist in Rush, died at age 67 after quietly battling brain cancer. In total, he played on 18 of Rush's 19 studio albums, the last being 2012's Clockwork Angels. As the band embarked on their 'R40' 40th anniversary tour, it was rumored to be their last as Peart had expressed a desire to retire, which he made good on in 2015, announcing, "There comes a time... to take yourself out of the game."