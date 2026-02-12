Seattle metal veterans Nevermore have revealed their new lineup and announced their signing to Reigning Phoenix Music.

Longtime lead guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams will be joined by three newcomers: vocalist Berzan Onen, guitarist Jack Cattoi and bassist Semir Ozerkan.

Nevermore hard-launched their new lineup with an Instagram video showing the group in rehearsal, while the post's caption hinted at exciting developments in the near future.

See Nevermore's Statement About New Record Label and New Album

"We are thrilled to announce that Nevermore has officially signed with Reigning Phoenix Music!" the band wrote in an Instagram post. "It was obvious from the start that they were the perfect partner for the new era of Nevermore. Their passion for metal music combined with the extensive industry pedigree of their team made the choice easy."

They added: "We can't wait to get back on stage in front of our fans in Istanbul on April 1st, and we are just as excited to finish writing and putting together the new Nevermore album!"

When Did Nevermore Go on Hiatus and Reunite?

Nevermore went on hiatus in 2011 after Loomis and Williams left due to "internal struggles and ongoing issues within the band." Original lead singer Warrel Dane died of a heart attack in 2017 and former guitarist Tim Calvert died of complications from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis in 2018.

The band began teasing a "new chapter" in late 2024, but not everybody was thrilled about the news. Co-founding Nevermore bassist Jim Sheppard's wife Priscilla said at the time that they "do not know about their plans, and it is completely disrespectful of them to use the name Nevermore without consulting Jim Sheppard, as he is one of the founders of the band."

Fast-forward 14 months, however, and the Nevermore reunion appears to be going full speed ahead without Sheppard. The announcement has already garnered excited responses from other members of the metal community, including Lacuna Coil singer Cristina Scabbia, who commented on their post, "Welcome back, we missed you much."

Nevermore have several tour dates lined up throughout 2026. You can see them below.

Nevermore 2026 Tour Dates

April 1 - Istanbul, Turkey @ IF Performance Hall Besiktas

April 24 - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Cariola

April 26 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Bangers Open Air

July 26 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria @ Hills of Rock

July 28 - Rasnov, Romania @ Rockstadt Extreme Fest

Aug. 1 - Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air

Aug. 3 - Pratteln, Switzerland @ Z7 Konzertfabrik

Aug. 5 - Josefov, Czech Republic @ Brutal Assault Festival

Aug. 8 - Derbyshire, UK @ Bloodstock Open Air

Aug. 9 - Kortrijk, Belgium @ Alcatraz Festival

Aug. 11 - Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

Aug. 12 - Leipzig, Germany @ Parkbuhne

Aug. 13 - Bonn, Germany @ Kunst!Rasen

Aug. 15 - Carhaix Plouguer, France @ Motocultor Festival

Sept. 9-12 - Atlanta, GA @ ProgPower USA