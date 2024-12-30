It appears that Nevermore will indeed be reuniting in 2025, but one classic founding member — bassist Jim Shepherd — has spoken against this. He was part of a post calling it "disrespectful" that he was never contacted about the "alleged" comeback.

On Friday (Dec. 27), guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams each shared a teaser video on social media, indicating that the long defunct prog-power icons Nevermore were coming back in 2025.

The band dissolved in 2011 and following the 2017 death of singer Warrel Dane, many had figured that a reunion under the Nevermore name would not take place.

However, since Sanctuary (the pre-Nevermore band featuring Dane and Sheppard) have remained active following Dane's passing, it established a precedent that a Nevermore return could be on the table at some point in the future.

Shepherd, who rejoined Sanctuary when the group reunited in 2010 and left in 2015, was part of a Facebook post shared by his wife Priscila. The message laments that the bassist was never contacted about the apparent 2025 reunion.

They are unaware of what the exact plans of this comeback are and are "waiting for clarification on this alleged project."

See the full statement below.

Since I have been receiving a few messages from James fans regarding a post Van Williams made on social media, I feel I need to respond to you with an update. James has never been contacted about Van's plans with Jeff using the Nevermore name. I am sorry you think James is involved. We do not know about their plans, and it is completely disrespectful of them to use the name NEVERMORE without consulting Jim Sheppard, as he is one of the founders of the band.

We are waiting for clarification on this alleged project and will proceed from there, whether or not clarification comes from them. No further comment for now. Thank you.

About the Apparent 2025 Nevermore Reunion

Both Loomis and Williams (who are featured on every Nevermore album) shared a teaser trailer video which features the phrases "resurrecting the dream" and "a new chapter rises 2025."

Various Nevermore album covers are shown before the apparent promise of a return next year flash across the screen.

See the posts below.

The groove-laden progressive metal band issued a total of seven albums from the self-titled 1995 debut through 2010's The Obsidian Conspiracy. Renowned for their technical prowess and the unique capabilities of Warrel Dane, Nevermore played a style well ahead of their time and were a dominant metal force in the 2000s.

Dane reunited Sanctuary in 2010, issuing more album with them before his death — 2014's The Year the Sun Died. He continued work as a solo artist as well, posthumously released his second individual LP, Shadow Work, in 2018.

Loomis also released his second solo record after Nevermore and was a member of Arch Enemy from 2014 through 2023.

Meanwhile, Williams has kept busy as the drummer in prog metal group Ghost Ship Octavius, who have released a pair of albums.

