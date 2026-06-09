A fan wearing a banana suit is now addressing an incident that happened this past Friday (June 5) in Toronto where one of the acts, hardcore band End It, ordered their audience to shred his costume in return for a setlist from the performance.

The fan has a history of turning up at rock shows wearing his banana suit, but according to a recent post the incident Friday marked the end of his third suit. Sharing a photo from a more joyous occasion on his Instagram, he first commented about the good time in which the snap was taken before noting in a follow-up comment, "RIP Suit 3," which evolved into a discussion in the comments as to whether the band was in the right or not.

In the "banana man's" Instagram Stories (as shared by ThePRP). he wrote, "People have been trying to dim my sparkle my entire life. It sucks, but I’m used to it. I’ve surfed hundreds of people in this suit, all genders, all ages, safely. Especially, a lot of first timers that felt safe to approach me for their first surf."

He continued, "@enditbaltmore two of your band members crossed the line…and I’m obligated to speak on it. Fuck the police? While policing what people wear? Take off, hoser. The message last night; Conform or get called out, exactly the opposite of what hardcore is supposed to be. I was an unwilling participant, attacked and clothing removed at the direction of a band I paid to see… What would you do?”

This fan's Instagram account now appears to have been deleted or deactivated.

What Initially Happened With Banana Man and End It?

The Banana Man had been part of the audience through the performance, but in the midst of the set the group called him out for wanting attention. Frontman Akil Godsey said, "Banana guy, come to the front. Fuck are you doing, my n---a? No, no, no, no, no. You don't get rewarded for doing that shit. He wanted the attention and now he has it." "And now everyone has to kill you," said another band member.

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Godsey then offered the band's setlist for the night to anyone who would "strip the banana," adding, "I'm just saying! You was asking for attention, now you got it!"

Video of the incident has been posted to the r/Hardcore subreddit by the account xRUCKUSx and can be viewed below.

Loudwire has reached out to End It's press reps for comment, but no comment has been made at press time.

End It concluded their spring tour with headliners Terror on Saturday (June 8). Currently promoting their Wrong Side of Heaven album, the band will kick off a summer European tour in Torgau, Germany this Friday (June 12). All dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.

Below, see our picks for the best hardcore albums of 2025.