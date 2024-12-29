Are Nevermore Reuniting? Members Tease ‘A New Chapter’ in 2025

This past Friday (Dec. 27), Nevermore guitarist Jeff Loomis and drummer Van Williams shared a cryptic clip to social media implying that the beloved metal group – who’ve been inactive since 2011 – will be returning with “a new chapter” sometime in 2025.

In the clip (which you can view below), a shadowy figure presses their finger against their lips – implying something secretive and unspoken – as smoke and embers pass by and dramatic music is played. Then, Nevermore-related images are flashed before a final image showing two people (possibly Loomis and Williams) walking toward an illuminated doorway is shown. A message appears, "Resurrecting the dream. A new chapter rises. 2025," alongside the band’s logo and official website (which is currently under “deconstruction”).

Founded in 1991 by bassist Jim Sheppard and late vocalist Warrel Dane (from the ashes of Sanctuary), the progressive/thrash/power metal ensemble released seven studio LPs (starting with 1995’s Nevermore and ending with 2010’s highly well-received The Obsidian Conspiracy). Of course, they put out other collections as well, and they toured with several notable acts (including In Flames, Disturbed, Opeth, Shadows Fall and Motörhead).

Over the ensuing years, numerous members came and went (with Loomis joining in 1992 and Williams joining in 1994). In 2011, both Loomis and Williams left Nevermore due to “internal struggles and ongoing issues within the band” and in order to “pursue [their] own paths.” Around the same time, the band canceled multiple tours, and although there was discussion of a reunion, it never happened (with the 2017 passing of Dane from “a suspected heart attack” further diminishing the possibility of a comeback).

In 2014, Loomis replaced guitarist Nick Cordle in Arch Enemy, and he appeared on 2014’s War Eternal, 2017’s Will to Power and 2022’s Deceivers. He and the band “amicably parted ways” in late 2023, however, and he was replaced by Joey Concepcion.

As for Williams, he’s released albums with Ashes of Ares and Ghost Ship Octavius since leaving Nevermore.

Obviously, Loomis and Williams will be involved in whatever the group is doing next year, but what exactly that’ll be – and who’ll be joining them – remains to be seen. Needless to say, though, we – and hundreds of fans, judging by social media reactions – are psyched to see what’s next for Nevermore.