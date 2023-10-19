Here are 10 new bands who restored our faith in emo, chosen by Dreamwell.

All scenes have their ebbs and flows and emo is very much one of them. Enjoying a more mainstream breakout in the 2000s, once the biggest stars either broke up (My Chemical Romance) or went full-blown pop (Panic! At the Disco, Fall Out Boy) and the fans entered early adulthood, it all kind of fizzled out.

But that's okay, because who doesn't love a redemption arc? Not just for the old scene, but the newer artists who populate it, validate its lasting impact and influence and give us hope for emo's future.

Dreamwell are one of those bands who are (forgive us) keeping the scene dream alive and thriving. It's why we invited guitarists Ryan Couitt and bassist Justin Soares to single out some of the best new emo bands around right now.

As for what they bring to the table, get a taste by listening to "Obelisk of Hands" below.

Dreamwell, "Obelisk of Hands" Music Video

"We invested an insane amount of detail and care into every aspect of this album and cannot wait to share it with you," begins vocalist KZ Staska, who continues "In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You is an exploration of interpersonal relationships and how they are impacted by mental illness, particularly Borderline Personality Disorder, and employs a loose conceptual narrative following a character caught in a waking dream, viewing every aspect of his life through the lens of a heavily distorted reality and struggling to escape from his paranoid nightmares."

In My Saddest Dreams, I Am Beside You, Dreamwell's second album, drops on Oct. 20 through Prosthetic Records.

Now, let Ryan Couitt and Justin Soares tell you all about 10 new bands who restored our faith in emo!

