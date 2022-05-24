Hope you haven't put away the crayons just yet? Iron Maiden's got some more "Eddie's" in need of your colorful assistance. That's because Maiden has teamed up with the U.K.'s Rock N' Roll Colouring for the second official coloring book and it is scheduled to arrive next month.

The band's first coloring book, released at the end of 2021, was a success, and now the band is focusing on their popular single releases letting fans add their colorful flare to the some of the most instantly recognizable images in the band's musical catalog.

The renderings are all ready for your crayons, printed on high quality paper in a square format that has been fully endorsed and officially licensed. So go ahead and use your pens, pencils, paint or crayons to display your artistic zen on single artwork from "The Trooper," "Run to the Hills," "Aces High," and plenty of other Maiden favorites. Get a closer look at some of the sketches below.

Rock N' Roll Colouring was formed by fans for fans, and their dedication to providing a product that Maiden fans will love is on display. They've painstakingly re-created notable Maiden cover figure Eddie in many of his most famous renderings.

So look for Iron Maiden Volume II: The Singles coloring book, which will be published on June 6 and will be available everywhere for worldwide shipping. You can place your pre-orders via Eyesore Merch.

Iron Maiden Vol. II: The Singles Coloring Book (First Look)

