New Megadeth Album Debuts at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart

Congratulations to Megadeth, whose brand new album The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! has debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Megadeth are the only metal artist in the Top 10 of the chart. Bad Bunny and Morgan Wallen claimed the first two spots with the albums Un Verano Sin Ti and Dangerous: The Double Album, respectively, while DJ Khaled, Harry Styles, Beyonce, Rod Wave and Twice follow The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead!.

Billboard reports that the record moved 48,000 units, 45,000 of which were pure albums sales. It's now Megadeth's eighth Top 10-charting album, along with 1992's Countdown to Extinction (No. 2), 1994's Youthanasia (No. 4), 1997's Cryptic Writings (No. 10) 2007's United Abominations (No. 8), 2009's Endgame (No. 9), 2013's Super Collider (No. 6) and 2016's Dystopia (No. 3).

Last week, frontman Dave Mustaine teased that The Sick, The Dying... and The Dead! is "one of many to come," referring to it as an "appetizer."

"We're going to have a few more records that are more stomping Megadeth music," the vocalist declared during an interview with Full Metal Jackie. "After doing such great work on Dystopia and setting up the groundwork for this, we've gone from being a band that played in clubs and theaters when I first got together with my management (5B). Over the seven years or so since we've been with them, we've gone from being a club and a theater act to being an arena/amphitheater act and being a legit one."

Megadeth are currently on tour with Five Finger Death Punch, The Hu and Fire From the Gods. Their next performance is scheduled for tonight (Sept. 12) in Wantagh, N.Y. See the rest of the dates and get tickets here.