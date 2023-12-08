18 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week

Here are 18 rock and metal bands who announced new albums over the last two weeks.

The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.

We get it — it's tough.

That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.

Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.

Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!

Rock + Metal Artists Who Announced New Albums the Last Two Weeks

Austrian Death Machine, Quad Brutal

Genre: metalcore

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Banks Arcade, Death 2 EP

Genre: metalcore/electro

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Big Big Train, The Likes of Us

Genre: prog rock

Release Date: March 1, 2024

Pre-order here.

Coltre, To Watch With Hands to Touch With Eyes

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Comeback Kid, Trouble EP

Genre: hardcore punk

Release Date: March 15

Pre-order here.

Illumishade, Another Side of You

Genre: symphonic hard rock

Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024

Pre-order here.

Isenordal, Requiem for Eirêneê

Genre: funeral doom

Release Date: March 8, 2024

Pre-order here.

Iterum Nata, From the Infinite Light

Genre: folk metal

Release Date: March 15, 2024

Pre-order here.

Meatbodies, Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom

Genre: alt-rock/psychedelic rock

Release Date: March 8

Pre-order here.

Merrimack, Of Gravity and Grace

Genre: black metal

Release Date: March 8

Pre-order here.

Necrophobic, In the Twilight Grey

Genre: blackened death metal

Release Date: March 15, 2023

Pre-order here.

Petrification, Sever Sacred Light

Genre: death metal

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Spectral Voice, Sparagmos

Genre: death/doom metal

Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024

Pre-order here.

Splitknuckle, Breathing Through the Wound

Genre: hardcore

Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024

Pre-order here.

Stages of Decomposition, Raptrues of Psychopathy

Genre: death-grind

Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024

Pre-order here.

Timelost, Drained

Genre: garage rock/power pop

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Toxikull, Under the Southern Light

Genre: speed metal

Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024

Pre-order here.

Warlord, Free Spirit Soar

Genre: traditional metal

Release Date: TBA

No new song or pre-order available.

Witherfall, Sounds of the Forgotten

Genre: power/progressive metal

Release Date: May 31, 2024

Pre-order here.