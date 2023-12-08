18 Rock + Metal Bands Who Announced New Albums This Week
Here are 18 rock and metal bands who announced new albums over the last two weeks.
The amount of new music dropping daily, monthly and yearly is dizzying, to say the least. You can spend almost all of the time you listen to music just checking out new stuff and, even so, there probably would not be enough time to listen to it all.
We get it — it's tough.
That's why we've recapped the new album announcements all in one place, including the new tracks that have been released off of these respective albums to make things a lot easier for all of you.
READ MORE: 2023 Hard Rock + Metal Album Release Calendar
Below, in alphabetical order, are the records that were announced this week, and we've conveniently labeled what genre each band plays to help steer you toward your own preferences.
Take a scroll and come discover some new music with us!
Best of 2023:
Rock + Metal Artists Who Announced New Albums the Last Two Weeks
Austrian Death Machine, Quad Brutal
Genre: metalcore
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Banks Arcade, Death 2 EP
Genre: metalcore/electro
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Big Big Train, The Likes of Us
Genre: prog rock
Release Date: March 1, 2024
Pre-order here.
Coltre, To Watch With Hands to Touch With Eyes
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Comeback Kid, Trouble EP
Genre: hardcore punk
Release Date: March 15
Pre-order here.
Illumishade, Another Side of You
Genre: symphonic hard rock
Release Date: Feb. 16, 2024
Pre-order here.
Isenordal, Requiem for Eirêneê
Genre: funeral doom
Release Date: March 8, 2024
Pre-order here.
Iterum Nata, From the Infinite Light
Genre: folk metal
Release Date: March 15, 2024
Pre-order here.
Meatbodies, Flora Ocean Tiger Bloom
Genre: alt-rock/psychedelic rock
Release Date: March 8
Pre-order here.
Merrimack, Of Gravity and Grace
Genre: black metal
Release Date: March 8
Pre-order here.
Necrophobic, In the Twilight Grey
Genre: blackened death metal
Release Date: March 15, 2023
Pre-order here.
Petrification, Sever Sacred Light
Genre: death metal
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Spectral Voice, Sparagmos
Genre: death/doom metal
Release Date: Feb. 9, 2024
Pre-order here.
Splitknuckle, Breathing Through the Wound
Genre: hardcore
Release Date: Jan. 12, 2024
Pre-order here.
Stages of Decomposition, Raptrues of Psychopathy
Genre: death-grind
Release Date: Feb. 2, 2024
Pre-order here.
Timelost, Drained
Genre: garage rock/power pop
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Toxikull, Under the Southern Light
Genre: speed metal
Release Date: Feb. 23, 2024
Pre-order here.
Warlord, Free Spirit Soar
Genre: traditional metal
Release Date: TBA
No new song or pre-order available.
Witherfall, Sounds of the Forgotten
Genre: power/progressive metal
Release Date: May 31, 2024
Pre-order here.
25 Best Rock + Metal Albums of 2023
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff