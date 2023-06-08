Nickelback Add 16 New Dates to Extend 2023 North American Tour

Nickelback already had a pretty stacked North American tour set to take them through the U.S. and Canada this summer, but they've just added 16 new stops that will keep the good times rollin' into the fall.

The group noticed the demand while they're supporting their first new album in five years and decided to add on a wealth of new dates, extending their North American touring to hitting 53 markets. The new batch of dates pick right up where the end of their initial run left off, with the band playing Camden, New Jersey on Aug. 29, two days after what was scheduled to be the tour end Aug. 27 in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The new batch of dates extend through to an Oct. 5 finale in Fargo, North Dakota. You can see all of the dates listed below.

Support acts Brantley Gilbert, Josh Ross and Austin Snell will all take turns playing alongside Nickelback on the new shows. Tickets for the run will be available starting tomorrow (June 9) with an artist pre-sale that kicks off at 10AM local time. Additional pre-sales will follow through the weekend, with the general public on-sale date set for this coming Tuesday (June 13) at 10AM local time via LiveNation.

You can also check out a variety of VIP package options and experiences that include an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge. Get more info about what these VIP packages entail here.

READ MORE: 10 Nickelback Songs That Are Actually Really Heavy

Nickelback's touring support of their Get Rollin' album is about to get underway at this point, with the band serving up some behind the scenes rehearsal footage that can be seen below. And yes, you should keep an eye out for the Get Rollin' van as well.

And for the band's previously announced tour dates, be sure to get your tickets here. See all their current North American dates (with the new shows indicated) in the tour itinerary below.

June 12 – Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre*+

June 14 – Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre*+

June 16 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena*+

June 17 – Bloomington, Ill. @ Tailgate N' Tall Boys ^

June 20 – Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre*+

June 22 – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan @ SaskTel Centre*+

June 24 – Edmonton, Alberta @ Rogers Place*+

June 25 – Calgary, Alberta @ Scotiabank Saddledome*+

June 28 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena*+

June 30 – Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre*+

July 01 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater*+

July 06 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre*+

July 08 – Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre*+

July 09 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre*+

July 12 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Footprint Center*+

July 14 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum*+

July 15 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena*+

July 18 – Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena*+

July 20 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP*+

July 22 – Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavillion*+

July 23 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion*+

July 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*+

July 30 – Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheater*+

Aug. 01 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena*+

Aug. 03 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Aug. 05 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater*+

Aug. 07 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center*+

Aug. 09 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*+

Aug. 11 – Oro-Medonte, Ontario @ Boots and Hearts Festival ^

Aug. 13 – Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theater*+

Aug. 16 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater*+

Aug. 18 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*+

Aug. 19 – Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*+

Aug. 22 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center*+

Aug. 24 – Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater*+

Aug. 26 – Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live*+

Aug. 27 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*+

Aug. 29 – Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion*+ – NEW SHOW

Aug. 31 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 02 – Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 12 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 14 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 16 – Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*~ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 17 – Southaven, Miss. @ Bank Plus Amphitheater*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 21 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 23 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 25 – Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 27 – Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boling Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 29 – Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Star Lake*+ – NEW SHOW

Sept. 30 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*+ – NEW SHOW

Oct. 03 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena*+ – NEW SHOW

Oct. 05 – Fargo, N.D. @ FARGODOME*+ – NEW SHOW

^ Festival date

* With support from Brantley Gilbert

+ With support from Josh Ross

~ With support from Austin Snell

nickelback, brantley gilbert Live Nation loading...