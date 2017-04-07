Do you love the New Wave of British Heavy Metal? How about power trios? And tales of supernatural revenge? If you checked all of those boxes, then you already love Night Demon! Get ready because the California-based traditional metal purists have chosen to team up with Loudwire for the exclusive premiere of their lyric video for the Darkness Remains track "Hallowed Ground."

The song is a straight ahead riff-rocker, striking right at the core of that twilight time where hard rock and heavy metal were one in the same. With a Mercyful Fate vibe hovering in the air when the verse hits, the layered vocal approach invokes a haunting atmosphere, setting up the tale of "Hallowed Ground." The juxtaposition of some of the more anthemic riffing is the perfect approach, reveling in darkness with an emphatic flair.

Singer-bassist Jarvis Leatherby states that the song is "inspired by the genocide of countless Native Americans during the colonization of our town." He continues, "If the walls of City Hall could talk, it would sound like this... After all these years we still can hear the sound, of the ancient ones who died on 'Hallowed Ground.'"

Pre-orders for Darkness Remains (out April 21 via Century Media) can be placed here, where fans can explore digital options and a variety of physical selections including limited color vinyl. A list of upcoming tour dates can be seen below.

Night Demon 2017 Tour Dates

04/07 - Cudahy, Wis. @ The Metal Grill*

04/08 - Chicago, Ill. @ Reggie's*

04/09 - Cleveland, Ohio @ The Grog Shop*

04/17 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Complex LA (Record Release Show)

05/11 - Karlsruhe, Germany @ Alte Hackerei

05/13 - Oberndorf Am Lech, Germany @ //

05/17 - Wien, Austria @ Escape

05/29 - Hamburg, Germany @ Hafenklang

06/17 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Defenders of the Old Festival

10/05 - Ventura, Calif. @ Frost & Fire Festival

10/28 - Chicago, Ill. @ Metal Threat Festival

10/29 - Baltimore, Md. @ Days of Darkness Festival

* Opening for Anvil