Nightwish Announce New Double Album ‘Human. :II: Nature’

Nightwish have announced a new double album for 2020. Human. :II: Nature is set to arrive April 10 via Nuclear Blast Records.

Human. :II: Nature will be Nightwish’s second album with singer Floor Jansen, who took over for Anette Olzon in 2012. Despite three vocalist changes throughout their career, Nightwish have remained consistently successful, with all their albums going platinum or multi-platinum in their homeland of Finland.

The first side of Nightwish’s new double album will contain nine new tracks, while side two seems to be conceptual, with each song title prefaced by “All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World.”

“Tuomas once said that whenever he creates a new record he has the intention of capturing something rare and unique, a monument and a true album experience,” Nightwish share. “In 2020 he’s certain to achieve his objective once again. We have completed the recordings for their 9th studio album and are proud to announce the title, artwork and track listing.”

Pre-orders for Human. :II: Nature will begin Feb. 7. Check out the album art and track listing for Nightwish’s new double album below.

Nuclear Blast

Disc 1:

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's the Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness

Disc 2:

01. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - Vista

02. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - The Blue

03. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - The Green

04. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - Moors

05. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - Aurorae

06. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World - Ad Astra