Nine Inch Nails Reunites With Original Band Members In Hometown Ohio Show

Nine Inch Nails founder Trent Reznor got the OG band back together at a special show just outside of the band's hometown of Cleveland last night, Saturday September 24.

Towards the end of NIN's set, former members Richard Patrick (Filter), Chris Vrenna, Danny Lohner and Charlie Clouser took the stage to join in on the last six songs that paid homage to the tunes that were birthed from the epic '90s-era lineup. The reunion-led tracks included "Eraser," "Wish," "Sin," "Gave Up" and "Head Like A Hole," the latter of which ended the performance, as noted by Setlist.fm.

Just before "Head Like A Hole," Richard Patrick got another shining moment as the NIN alumni helped rip into a cover of Filter's big hit "Hey Man Nice Shot." Nine Inch Nails' current lineup - including mainstay Atticus Ross and touring members Robin Finck, Alessandro Cortini and Ilan Rubin - were of course also present, offering a huge supergroup of sorts.

Just a few days prior to this special show, Nine Inch Nails' groundbreaking EP Broken turned 30 years old on September 22, leading many to believe the band would likely play it in full on this night. That hope was dashed, though NIN did feature a couple tracks in the set.

Also featured earlier in the evening were several tracks from The Downward Spiral, including "March of the Pigs," "Closer," "Piggy" and "Heresy." Pretty Hate Machine classics like "Sanctified" were also featured in the 23-song set list, which was a great cross-section of the band's discography.

The "one night only" September 24 show was anticipated to be a big one. Not only did it take place just outside the band's hometown of Cleveland (at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH) but it also was near the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, which NIN was inducted into in 2020.

The day before the show, Friday, September 23, the R&R Hall of Fame staged a Nine Inch Nails Fan Day where all of the members (including Patrick, Vrenna, Lohner and Clouser) took part in a Q&A speaking of the induction and the 30-plus years of NIN. Watch the archived video of the Q&A and see fan-filmed videos of the reunion below.

See Nine Inch Nails take part in a fan Q&A at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

See Nine Inch Nails reunite with former members during "Eraser"

Watch Nine Inch Nails perform "Head Like A Hole"

Watch Nine Inch Nails cover Filter's "Hey Man Nice Shot"