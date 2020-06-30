Jigsaw Puzzles for Nirvana’s Two Most Classic Albums Are Coming

A pair of 500-piece puzzles will commemorate Nirvana's Nevermind and In Utero albums later this year, as the front covers of the two grunge classics are emblazoned across the latest tabletop creations in Zee Productions' "Rock Saws" line. They each arrive Sept. 4, and they're available for pre-order now.

The official jigsaw puzzles are part of the growing collection based on memorable rock and metal releases. Last year, "Rock Saws" saw the addition of puzzles for albums by Iron Maiden, Slayer and more. Four Metallica puzzles soon followed. Earlier this year, Ghost and Alice Cooper album cover puzzles emerged.

Take a look at the two Nirvana puzzles down toward the bottom of this post.

That's just the start of Zee Productions' toy tribute to Nirvana, however. A couple of more jigsaw puzzles sporting the act's sleeves will follow the release of the 500-piece Nevermind and In Utero sets.

On Sept. 4, a 1000-piece version of the Nevermind puzzle will emerge. On Oct. 10, 500-piece jigsaw puzzles for Nirvana's Incesticide, MTV Unplugged in New York and From the Muddy Banks of the Wishkah arrive.

Not interested in a Nirvana puzzle? Fear not, there's plenty of other "Rock Saws" to go around. Puzzles for albums by AC/DC, David Bowie, Def Leppard, The Doors, Elton John, Guns N' Roses, KISS, Judas Priest, Motley Crue, Motorhead, Pantera, Queen, Ramones, Rush, Scorpions, Sex Pistols, Status Quo and The Who are also available.

Check out the upcoming Nirvana jigsaw puzzles and the other "Rock Saws" puzzles here.

Nirvana Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzle, Nevermind

Zee Productions

Nirvana Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzle, In Utero

Zee Productions