Alice Cooper and Scorpions are among the latest rockers to have their classic album covers emblazoned on some massive jigsaw puzzles.

That's right. A vivid new wave of Zee Productions' "Rock Saws" line hits this spring, and Cooper's Welcome to My Nightmare and Scorpions' Blackout are just two of the upcoming offerings.

But that's not all — there's plenty of other bands who will also be memorialized in the form of a puzzle. Just take a look at some of the forthcoming "Rock Saws" puzzles down toward the bottom of this post.

The 500-piece jigsaw puzzles come after the U.K.-based toy company previously issued sets boasting album art from Metallica and Ghost — not to mention Slayer, Motorhead, Iron Maiden and Judas Priest. But come April 24, a couple of favorites from Cooper and Scorpions will arrive alongside numerous others.

Indeed, Def Leppard, KISS and Status Quo will also join the Zee Productions line of rock-based tabletop entertainments. For Leppard, that means both Pyromania and Hysteria will get their own jigsaw puzzles. The KISS puzzles encompass Destroyer, Rock and Roll Over, Love Gun and Dynasty. Status Quo's puzzles will cover their albums Quo, Rockin' All Over the World and If You Can't Stand the Heat…

Cooper and Scorpions will also have more than one puzzle a piece. The former's Trash and the latter's Lovedrive are included in the upcoming puzzles as well.

Pre-order the new batch of "Rock Saws" puzzles here.

