Ghost Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzles Are Coming Soon

All four epic Ghost album covers will find a home on a corresponding 500-piece jigsaw puzzle set for release by the U.K.-based puzzle company Zee Productions later this year. The outfit has previously issued puzzles of Iron Maiden, Slayer, Judas Priest and Motorhead albums.

Now available for pre-order, the puzzles — containing the artwork to Ghost's 2010 debut Opus Eponymous, its 2013 follow-up Infestissumam, 2015's Meliora and 2018's Prequelle — will be available on Friday, March 13. They're all part of Zee Productions' "Rock Saws" collection of rock album puzzles.

"You asked for it — you got it!" the toymaker announced Monday (Jan. 13) on Facebook. "Our 500-piece Ghost puzzles are now available to pre-order! Now you can dig into the positively gorgeous artwork of [each album]. This is definitely a one-of-a-kind merch item for the true Ghost fan!"

Last year, Ghost's "Square Hammer" was proclaimed the Metal Song of the Decade by Loudwire. Before that, the band's visionary frontman Tobias Forge was hailed as Loudwire's Metal Artist of the Decade.

As previously reported, Ghost will record a new song this month. Forge previously revealed that the group's next album would be devised without his live band and with the help of a non-metal producer. Last October, the musician said his alter ego Papa Emeritus IV will lead Ghost's upcoming album.

Pre-order the Ghost album cover jigsaw puzzles here.

Ghost Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzle, Opus Eponymous

Zee Productions

Ghost Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzle, Infestissumam

Zee Productions

Ghost Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzle, Meliora

Zee Productions

Ghost Album Cover Jigsaw Puzzle, Prequelle

Zee Productions