Alice Cooper shredder and solo artist Nita Strauss tells a story of some unwanted attention thrown her way, in the form of a pair of sweaty boxer briefs that were chucked up on stage near the end of a show. She related the "love toss" story on her Instagram page a couple days ago (July 5.)

Strauss puts this in the Instagram category, "Underwear Stories," and says it happened at an Alice Cooper show in "an unnamed city" in 2021.

Touring had just started back up post lockdown, and the band and fans were in a good mood. In the front row, around my side of the stage was a group of a few younger guys. They were having a ball. Singing the words, headbanging along, shaking their fists in the air and raising the horns at all the appropriate times. One of the guys in particular was trying to get my attention throughout the show, blowing kisses and making that heart-hands symbol every time I glanced in that direction. 'a bit much,' I mused, but I was happy to see people at a show having fun and didn't think much of it. 'Teenage Frankenstein' rolls around, the second to last song. I glance down. The guy is gone. Smart! Probably beating the traffic out of here. 'School's Out'. The guy is back. His friends are cracking up. I was wrapped up in the show and didn't notice something wadded up in one of his hands. 'No more pencils, no more booooooks…' Suddenly, a gray, sweaty UFO hurtled onto the stage and landed on the center riser, between me and Alice. We all immediately BURST into uncontrollable laughter. The guy's boxer briefs were brazenly laid out on the riser, showing ALL the after effects of being worn all day at a hot, outdoor August show. Mercifully, Chuck [Garric, bass] or maybe Ryan [Roxie, guitar] hooked the waistband of the boxers onto their headstock. "Everyone knew which guy it came from. Chuck (or maybe Ryan) deftly lifted the undies up and flung them back in the guy's direction- but since headstock tossing is notoriously inaccurate- overshot the throw by a couple rows. As a result, an innocent bystander a few rows back who had his hands in the air and mouth wide open, probably screaming 'WELL WE GOT NO CLASS, and WE GOT NO PRINCI-' suddenly got a face full of front row guy's sweaty underwear. The 'AAAAGGHHHHHH' was audible over the concert noise and I think that was one of many times I actually fell down from laughing so hard. "The moral of the story is this: Don't throw your boxers at a girl unless you're prepared for them to go places you didn't expect. (Or, ya know… maybe just don't throw your boxers at a girl in general)"

Her post in full can be seen below. And, a little detective work on the potential time/place of the chonie-tossing. There is a post from Nina dated Sept. 19, 2021, from her Insta that was shared to YouTube that references "pants that got thrown at me a couple times today." That sounds different than a single pair, but the timing would work out. Alice Cooper played Bridgeport, CT on Sept. 19 of last year, according to this schedule. Plus, Nina, in the video, definitely looks like she just got done with a show. Check that out below too.

We're anxiously awaiting new music from Strauss from her upcoming solo album that gave us "Dead Inside," the track featuring David Draiman from Disturbed on vocals. Please refrain from hurling unmentionables at her until it's out. Or maybe just don't. Unless, as she notes in the video, "they are clean and dry." Thanks.

Nita Strauss Instagram Telling the Full Boxer Brief Story

Nita Strauss "PSA" About Chucking Undies Onstage for "Dudes"