And The Winner of Season One of ‘No Cover’ Band Competition Show Is…

And the winner of Season One of the No Cover unsigned band competition show is... thrash-grass group The Native Howl!

The Michigan-based group gave the second overall performance in episode one of the show and dazzled the judges with a never-before-heard style that merges the intensity of thrash metal with bluegrass, another style that's also quite intense but opens up so many doors in regards to depth and songwriting opportunity.

Their style was a clear favorite among the judges, who were consistently impressed and surprised by their virtuosity, with many members playing multiple instruments in the band.

Even so, the competition was fierce and no band demonstrated this quality quite like New York alt-rockers Night Spins, who were voted off earlier in the competition and did not receive a second chance from the No Cover "mercy council." But once the judges saw the group's original submission tape, they used their collective power to overrule the council and brought them back into the competition's second round.

Each band performed a handful of songs during the finale and, by the end, it was obvious that both acts were deserving of victory.

"That was a heavyweight bout. If the record company doesn't sign both of these bands, they're insane," said Alice Cooper, who cast his final vote for The Native Howl, which was an unanimous decision amongst the five judges.

"You both deserved to be here in the finals," said Bush's Gavin Rossdale, "You [Night Spins] have such an accomplished band, you really are incredible. It doesn't matter whatever style of music you do, it has to be done well. Both of you guys have every area of the band... every member is integral."

Looking so happy she was on the verge of tears, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale offered, "I came into this show not expecting to be inspired and both of you have affected me in a way that I'm not the same person and we will never be the same because of you."

"That was really tough," acknowledged Animals As Leaders guitarist Tosin Abasi, "You guys are two of the most compelling, impactful and charismatic bands I've seen. I've seen a lot of bands and so even though we had to choose one, you [Night Spins] guys have an incredibly bright musical future. It was a real pleasure to get to know your bands better"

"I'm so, so happy for you and I'm so happy for you guys because both of your lives are going to change so much. Congratulations. Well deserved," said alt-pop star Bishop Briggs, who capped off the final comments from the panel.

Loudwire joins the panel's commentary and would like to congratulate both The Native Howl and Night Spins, as well as all of the other talented artists who showcased their talent throughout all 11 episodes of No Cover.

You also may have actually already caught The Native Howl on tour. They played a handful of shows opening for Clutch at the end of December and just completed a run supporting GWAR.

Watch the final episode of No Cover below!

No Cover, Season Finale — The Native Howl vs. Night Spins