Clutch to Celebrate ’30 Years of Rock & Roll’ With Fall/Winter 2021 Tour Dates
Clutch consistently deliver great live shows and you'll see why when the band hits the road again for their "30 Years of Rock & Roll" tour.
The group just extended the run which will feature three legs this fall leading into winter and giving the band plenty of time back on the road before the calendar hits 2022.
The first leg starts on Sept. 8 in Norfolk, Virginia with Stoner and Telekinetic Yeti serving as openers. Stoner is the new band formed by Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri. The second round of shows start Sept. 29 in Fort Wayne, Indiana with Stoner returning for more dates alongside King Buffalo. The final leg kicks off Dec. 27 in Baltimore, Maryland, once again with Stoner as primary support and Native Howl opening. The final leg will take the band right up to a New Year's Eve date in Cincinnati, Ohio. See all the stops listed below.
All ticketing information for the run can be found at this location.
Clutch "30 Years of Rock & Roll" 2021 Tour Dates
Sept. 08 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
Sept. 10 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Music Festival
Sept. 11 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb
Sept. 13 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Sept. 14 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop
Sept. 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel
Sept. 17 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal
Sept. 18 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl
* First leg with Stoner and Telekinetic Yeti
Sept. 29 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Guys
Oct. 01 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live
Oct. 02 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall
Oct. 03 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater
Oct. 05 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom
Oct. 07 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater
Oct. 08 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground
Oct. 09 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino
*Second leg with Stoner and King Buffalo
Dec. 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head
Dec. 28 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom
Dec. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agoura Theatre
Dec. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore Theatre
Dec. 31 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Icon
*Third leg with Stoner and The Native Howl