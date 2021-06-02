Clutch consistently deliver great live shows and you'll see why when the band hits the road again for their "30 Years of Rock & Roll" tour.

The group just extended the run which will feature three legs this fall leading into winter and giving the band plenty of time back on the road before the calendar hits 2022.

The first leg starts on Sept. 8 in Norfolk, Virginia with Stoner and Telekinetic Yeti serving as openers. Stoner is the new band formed by Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri. The second round of shows start Sept. 29 in Fort Wayne, Indiana with Stoner returning for more dates alongside King Buffalo. The final leg kicks off Dec. 27 in Baltimore, Maryland, once again with Stoner as primary support and Native Howl opening. The final leg will take the band right up to a New Year's Eve date in Cincinnati, Ohio. See all the stops listed below.

All ticketing information for the run can be found at this location.

Clutch "30 Years of Rock & Roll" 2021 Tour Dates

Sept. 08 - Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

Sept. 10 - Danville, Va. @ Blue Ridge Music Festival

Sept. 11 - Reading, Pa. @ Reverb

Sept. 13 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 14 - Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

Sept. 16 - Asheville, N.C. @ Orange Peel

Sept. 17 - Chattanooga, Tenn. @ The Signal

Sept. 18 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl

* First leg with Stoner and Telekinetic Yeti

Sept. 29 - Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Piere’s Guys

Oct. 01 - Albany, N.Y. @ Empire Live

Oct. 02 - New Haven, Ct. @ College Street Music Hall

Oct. 03 - Portland, Maine @ State Theater

Oct. 05 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom

Oct. 07 - Long Island, N.Y. @ Paramount Theater

Oct. 08 - Burlington, Vt. @ Higher Ground

Oct. 09 - Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Hampton Beach Casino

*Second leg with Stoner and King Buffalo

Dec. 27 - Baltimore, Md. @ Rams Head

Dec. 28 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

Dec. 29 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Agoura Theatre

Dec. 30 - Detroit, Mich. @ Fillmore Theatre

Dec. 31 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Icon

*Third leg with Stoner and The Native Howl