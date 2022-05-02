No, This Is NOT Jared Leto on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Jared Leto was briefly the victim of mistaken identity at the 2022 Met Gala.

The annual benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute took place Monday (May 2). When one man walked the extravagant red carpet, many people believed it was the Thirty Seconds to Mars lead singer.

In actuality, it was Swedish fashion icon Fredrik Robertsson in a futuristic Van Herpen jumpsuit. Robertsson is the editor-in-chief of Boy magazine, as well as a creative director and philanthropist.

Robertsson and Leto apparently look so alike that wire image services such as Getty Images captioned photos of him as "Jared Leto." Some onsite photographers and reporters also believed Robertsson was Leto, and even online fan sites and social media accounts for the Suicide Squad star shared photos of Robertsson.

Thankfully, some eagle-eyed social media users realized it wasn't Leto and shared Robertsson's Instagram post about getting ready for the big event.

"We are getting ready for the Met Gala 2022 and I am so lucky to have my Swedish dream team in New York with me ... transforming me into … well ... you will see," Robertsson captioned the post. See below:

Ironically, when Leto actually did hit the Met Gala red carpet, he and Gucci designer Alessandro Michele dressed like twins in matching gold suits complete with bow ties and sunglasses.

The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" - Arrivals Jamie McCarthy, Getty Images loading...

See some of the best reactions to the initial mix-up, below.